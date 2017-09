Gatorade Won’t Talk Trash About Water After Settlement

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- In a $300,000 settlement with California, Gatorade has agreed not to show water unflatteringly in any advertisements, after releasing an app game that misleadingly depicted water as a hindrance to athletic performance, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday.



“Bolt!”, a game created by The Gatorade Co. in 2012, depicted protagonist Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt speeding up and gaining “fuel” when he ran over the sports drink’s logo and slowing down and losing “fuel” when he touched a water droplet, Becerra said.



Becerra called the...

To view the full article, register now.