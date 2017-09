Ex-Water Agency Head Gets 8 Years In Kickback Scheme

Law360, Newark (September 22, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The former executive director of a defunct Newark, New Jersey, water agency was slapped Friday with a more-than-eight-year prison term for her role in a roughly $1 million kickback scheme, with a New Jersey federal judge finding that her conduct was driven by more than a gambling addiction cited by defense counsel.



In handing down the 102-month prison sentence, U.S. District Chief Judge Jose L. Linares said that illness contributed to how Linda Watkins Brashear pocketed kickbacks from contractors and an agency employee over several years...

