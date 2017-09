Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.



Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.



Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. will pick up a 10 percent stake in Tokyo-based pharmaceutical maker Tsumura & Co. for about 27.32 billion Japanese yen ($244 million) and form a joint venture in China aimed at enhancing medicine research,...

To view the full article, register now.