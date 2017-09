ICSID Orders Pakistan To Pay Turkish Energy Co. $800M

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has ordered the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to pay Turkish energy firm Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim AS more than $800 million for seizing a floating oil-burning power station in 2013, after finding that the expropriation violated an international investment treaty, the company said Thursday.



Karkey announced arbitrators’ Aug. 22 decision, which was docketed on the ISCID website without further information, in a press release on the company’s website. The energy firm said that arbitrators on the panel found...

