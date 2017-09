SolarCity To Pay $30M To Close Feds' Subsidies Probe

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- SolarCity Corp. will cough up nearly $30 million to put to bed allegations it shirked the False Claims Act by submitting fudged claims to the U.S. Department of Treasury related to a renewable energy subsidy program, according to the federal government.



The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that the California-based solar panel company agreed to pay the $29.5 million tab to resolve allegations, lodged under Section 1603 of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Tax Act, that SolarCity submitted inflated claims as part of the now-expired...

