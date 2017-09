Syngenta Looks To Speed Appeal Of $218M GMO Corn Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Syngenta urged a Kansas federal judge Thursday to certify as a final judgment the $218 million jury verdict won by a class of Kansas farmers in multidistrict litigation over the agricultural company’s promotion of genetically modified corn, arguing it’s necessary to prevent needless delay of its appeal.



In June the Kansas class, comprised of roughly 7,000 farmers, became the first of the state classes in the consolidated litigation to head to trial, and on June 23 a Kansas federal jury awarded the class $218 million on...

To view the full article, register now.