Expert Analysis

Opinion

When Antitrust Becomes Anti-Competitive

By Glenn Manishin September 22, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Imagine you were starting a new company to take on a dominant firm and wanted to skip the challenging and difficult process of raising funds, developing a business plan and building a compelling product. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Not according to a current case playing out in federal court in Missouri between CoStar Group, a large player in commercial real estate (CRE) data, and competitor Xceligent.

CoStar purchased the leading CRE company, LoopNet, for $860 million in 2012, which the Federal Trade...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular