DOL 'Antagonistic' Toward Contractors, Chamber Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has abdicated its core mission of ensuring federal contractors give all workers equal employment opportunities in favor of “garnering splashy headlines and securing high-dollar settlements,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce charged in a report Thursday.



The business advocacy group argues the OFCCP has lately abused its power to examine contractors for compliance with federal affirmative action and anti-discrimination laws, strong-arming employers into answering extensive information requests, and extracting big-money settlements instead of working with businesses...

