Texas Justices To Hear Anadarko Drilling Lease Fight

Law360, Houston (September 22, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted a request from TRO-X LP to review a case stemming from an oil and gas lease dispute with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, more than a year after a lower appellate court reversed a trial court win in TRO-X's favor that gave TRO-X a working interest in five leases.



The Texas Supreme Court set oral arguments in the case for Jan. 9. TRO-X asked the Texas Supreme Court to review the case in June 2016, arguing that three months earlier a...

