Engineer Might Regret Plea Withdrawal, 2nd Circ. Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Iranian-American engineer serving 97 months for a violation of the Arms Export Control Act might “rue the day” if he ever stood trial for alleged misconduct that prosecutors say went far beyond a single offense on appeal, a Second Circuit judge warned Friday.



Judge John M. Walker Jr. made the comment at oral arguments as counsel for Mozaffar Khazaee — who was sentenced in October 2015 by New Haven, Connecticut, U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant — sought to unwind his guilty plea by arguing...

