ITC Says Imports Hurt Solar-Makers; Trump Will Pick Remedy

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission unanimously agreed with solar equipment manufacturers Suniva and SolarWorld on Friday that imports of foreign solar energy components had injured the U.S. industry, a finding that will allow President Donald Trump to decide whether to implement the first industrywide Global Safeguard tariff in 15 years.



The two bankrupt manufacturers have requested a 40-cent-per-watt tariff on imported solar voltaic cells and a 78-cent-per-watt price floor on imported solar panels. But the broader U.S. solar industry had fought the Section 201 investigation, fearing costlier...

