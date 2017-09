Worker Who Left For HBO Can't Be Held To Unlawful Contract

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a software services company’s lawsuit alleging a worker violated her employment contract when she defected for Home Box Office Inc., ruling that the contract was invalid since the suing company unlawfully withheld wages during the worker’s training period.



The three-judge panel’s opinion dealt a blow to SpaceAge Consulting Corp., whose suit accusing employee Maria Vizconde of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and HBO of tortious interference with SpaceAge’s contract with Vizconde, was dismissed by...

To view the full article, register now.