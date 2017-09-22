GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The European Union rolled out an agenda seeking to tax online businesses where profits are earned, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission came under fire for being hacked despite receiving warnings on security and a handful of Democratic lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to fight unfair labor practices they say undercut American workers. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed last week.

Trump Turns to Bank-Targeted Sanctions Against North Korea

Trump said Thursday that his administration will impose new...
