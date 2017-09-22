Lyft Hit With TCPA Suit Over Texts To Reassigned Numbers

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. sends owners of recycled telephone numbers unsolicited promotional text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, says a proposed class action filed Friday in Ohio federal court.



Shari Lindenbaum said the ride-hailing company sends unsolicited text messages via an automatic telephone dialing system to “hundreds or thousands” of consumers who have been reassigned a telephone number that was previously associated with a Lyft account. Lyft has no right to send autodialed text messages to these numbers even if the past owners of...

