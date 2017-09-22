Lyft Hit With TCPA Suit Over Texts To Reassigned Numbers

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. sends owners of recycled telephone numbers unsolicited promotional text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, says a proposed class action filed Friday in Ohio federal court.

Shari Lindenbaum said the ride-hailing company sends unsolicited text messages via an automatic telephone dialing system to “hundreds or thousands” of consumers who have been reassigned a telephone number that was previously associated with a Lyft account. Lyft has no right to send autodialed text messages to these numbers even if the past owners of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Lindenbaum v. Lyft, Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-01991

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

James S. Gwin

Date Filed

September 22, 2017

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular