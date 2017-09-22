Lyft Hit With TCPA Suit Over Texts To Reassigned Numbers
Shari Lindenbaum said the ride-hailing company sends unsolicited text messages via an automatic telephone dialing system to “hundreds or thousands” of consumers who have been reassigned a telephone number that was previously associated with a Lyft account. Lyft has no right to send autodialed text messages to these numbers even if the past owners of...
