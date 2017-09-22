Museum Receives Ownership Of Native American Artifacts

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The ownership of more than 150 artifacts of Native American tribal communities will be transferred to the Salem, Massachusetts-based museum that has stored the collection for more than 70 years.



The Andover Newton Theological School — a Newton, Massachusetts-based seminary — announced on Thursday it would hand over ownership of its art and culture collection to the Peabody Essex Museum. Over 150 of the more than 1,100 items are reflections of the artistic, cultural and spiritual heritage of Native American tribes, the entities said in a joint...

