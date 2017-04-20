Shareholder Drops Renewable Energy Co. Stock Slip Suit

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The lead shareholder in a proposed stock drop class action against the renewable energy company Amyris Inc. voluntarily dropped the claims in California federal court Thursday ahead of Friday’s due date for submitting an amended complaint.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick approved the voluntary dismissal without prejudice Thursday, stipulating that both sides will pay their own attorneys’ fees. No settlement was reached, Amyris’ attorney, Michael Celio, told Law360 on Friday.

“Plaintiffs dropped the case of their own accord rather than file an amended complaint which...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Ohren v. Amyris, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-02210

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

William H. Orrick

Date Filed

April 20, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular