Shareholder Drops Renewable Energy Co. Stock Slip Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The lead shareholder in a proposed stock drop class action against the renewable energy company Amyris Inc. voluntarily dropped the claims in California federal court Thursday ahead of Friday’s due date for submitting an amended complaint.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick approved the voluntary dismissal without prejudice Thursday, stipulating that both sides will pay their own attorneys’ fees. No settlement was reached, Amyris’ attorney, Michael Celio, told Law360 on Friday.



“Plaintiffs dropped the case of their own accord rather than file an amended complaint which...

To view the full article, register now.