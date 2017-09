Avaya Allows $40M Bankruptcy Claim To Settle Patent Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt telecom giant Avaya Inc. became the 14th company to settle allegations that it infringed an Ethernet patent held by Network-1 Technologies Inc., agreeing to allow a $40 million unsecured claim against the estate, according to papers filed in New York bankruptcy court on Thursday.



Avaya has one less cloud hanging over its head after reaching terms on a deal that will release it from patent litigation filed in Texas federal court six years ago by intellectual property development company Network-1.



As described in documents asking...

