Dignity Health Escapes Indemnity Co.'s Med Mal Claims

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A longshore mutual insurance company on Thursday lost its suit against a hospital that performed surgery on one of its member’s workers who then died, with the California federal court saying an insurer doesn’t have standing to bring wrongful death claims.



U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. dismissed Signal Mutual Indemnity Association Ltd.’s suit with prejudice, finding that Signal didn’t have standing to bring a wrongful death suit. The court pointed out that Signal had repeatedly said it was not bringing the suit as a...

