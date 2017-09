Voltage Beats TRO Bid In Mel Gibson Copyright Fight

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to stop an Academy Award-winning production company from working on a still-unfinished Mel Gibson film project or shopping it around to potential buyers, finding that the director didn’t show a likelihood of success on the merits of his copyright infringement claims.



U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall issued an order denying director Farhad Safinia’s request for a temporary restraining order on the project a day after Voltage Pictures LLC argued Safinia didn’t actually hold the rights to the screenplay because...

