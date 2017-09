Sprint Tells Justices $30M Patent Ruling Flouts Damages Law

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Sprint Corp. has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a recent Federal Circuit decision upholding a $30 million verdict against Sprint “made a fundamental shift in patent damages law” that wrongly places the burden of proof on defendants to prove damages in some cases.



In a cert petition filed Thursday, Sprint noted that the case could be moot because the district judge recently threw out the verdict on different grounds, but said it appealed to the high court to preserve its argument should the judge’s decision...

