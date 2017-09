Judge Wants More Info On $9.75M CalPERS Consultant Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday held off on approving a $9.75 million settlement between an actuarial consultant to the California Public Employees' Retirement System and a class of long-term care insurance policyholders who claim their rates unexpectedly increased, requesting more details about overall possible damages.



The policyholders have presented a $9.75 million proposed deal with Towers Watson to resolve claims over its role in an allegedly unjustified rate hike for CalPERS long-term care policy premiums that the agency authorized back in 2013.



But Los Angeles Superior...

To view the full article, register now.