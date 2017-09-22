Trump Considering New Rules As Travel Ban Expires

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- With the travel ban's expiration on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has made recommendations for additional travel restrictions, an official confirmed Friday, but the president is still weighing his options.



Miles Taylor, a counselor to the secretary of Homeland Security, confirmed in a call with reporters on Friday that acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke has recommended travel restrictions and screening measures for specific countries, although officials refused to identify which countries are being targeted.



“Here's the bottom line upfront, the acting secretary has recommended...

