LendingClub Fights Shareholder Cert. In Stock Drop Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- LendingClub Corp. asked a California federal judge Thursday not to certify a class of investors suing over the company hiding defective internal controls, saying the “lawyer-controlled” named plaintiff had an unusual investment history that made it ill-equipped to lead the class.



LendingClub went after lead plaintiff Water and Power Employees' Retirement, Disability and Death Plan of the City of Los Angeles, which was named lead plaintiff by U.S. District Judge William Alsup. The company said the pension fund was both atypical and inadequate to represent other...

