Jury Awards Matrix $100M In Eagle Ford Accounting Row

Law360, Houston (September 22, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Matrix Petroleum LLC was awarded nearly $100 million after a rural south Texas jury found on Tuesday that Talisman Energy USA Inc., now known as Repsol Oil & Gas USA LLC, had committed fraud in its accounting practices related to Eagle Ford Shale wells and breached a joint operating agreement.



The La Salle County jury found that exploration company Repsol had underpaid Matrix for the oil production from the leases and overcharged it on transportation fees.



The jury also found Repsol's actions violated a joint operating...

