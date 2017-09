Ill. Gas Stations, Owners Pay $4.5M In Sales Tax Fraud Case

Law360, Springfield (September 22, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Attorney General’s Office reached a $4.5 million settlement Thursday to resolve a state False Claims Act lawsuit against 13 Chicago-area gas stations and two gas station owners for sales tax fraud.



The settlement ends a legal battle begun by a whistleblower in 2012 and intervened in by the state in 2015. The suit alleged that the 13 gas stations had submitted false monthly sales tax returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue since 2002, costing the state millions of dollars in lost tax revenue....

