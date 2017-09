5th Circ. Won’t Rehear $4.4M Yahoo March Madness Ruling

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday said it will not reconsider a panel's determination that Yahoo Inc. owes $4.4 million after backing out of a deal with prize insurer SCA Promotions Inc. involving a March Madness contest, cementing the reversal of a district court ruling originally awarding the internet giant a $550,000 refund.



In a one-page order, the appeals court judges denied Yahoo’s motion for rehearing en banc, rejecting arguments by the company that the amount is unreasonable and that the case should have been remanded due...

