Honeywell, NRDC Urge DC Circ. To Revisit HFC Decision

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc., Chemours Co. FC LLC and the Natural Resources Defense Council on Friday urged the D.C. Circuit to reconsider an August decision to undo a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule to prohibit manufacturers from using hydrofluorocarbons, saying the decision guts a crucial tool for dealing with climate change.



Chemical companies challenged the 2015 rule as an improper twisting of the Clean Air Act. A split panel found that the agency didn’t have the power to force companies using hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, in products such...

To view the full article, register now.