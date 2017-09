L3 Says DOD Improperly Denied $21M In Contract Costs

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An L3 Technologies Inc. division that provides communications systems to the Department of Defense for surveillance and reconnaissance activities has sued the Defense Contract Management Agency in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, accusing it of unreasonably forcing the company to undervalue its proposals for government contracts by more than $21 million.



L3’s Communication Systems-West division claims the government rejected the contractor’s system for estimating material costs on a number of government contract proposals without following the appropriate process as laid out in the Federal Acquisition...

