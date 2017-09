Meningitis Pharmacist Shrugged Off Safety Rules, Jury Told

Law360, Boston (September 22, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy technician told a federal jury Friday that his boss told him to fake documents, skip safety tests and use expired ingredients at a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to the 2012 fatal meningitis outbreak.



Joseph Connolly, testifying at the end of the first week of the murder trial for Glenn Chin, said Chin sometimes literally shrugged away the problems at the New England Compounding Center, ignoring everything from cracks on the floor of the room where drugs were made, to bugs that the technicians would chase...

