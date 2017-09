Pa. Appeals Court Urged To Uphold Ex-PSU Prez's Conviction

Law360, Philadelphia (September 22, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- While conceding that ex-Penn State University President Graham Spanier had raised compelling arguments to undercut his recent conviction on child endangerment charges stemming from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, the trial judge who oversaw the closely watched criminal case urged an appeals court on Friday to uphold the verdict.



Spanier is currently pushing the Pennsylvania Superior Court to throw out his March conviction, which was based on his response to a February 2001 report that Sandusky had been seen showering naked with a young boy...

