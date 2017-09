MIT Janitor's Due Process Suit Against ICE Dismissed

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday dismissed a suit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor who alleged that he was denied due process when detained in immigration custody, finding that he had not suffered any procedural violation.



District Judge Richard Stearns found that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had sufficient statutory authority to detain Francisco Rodriguez-Guardado, a native of El Salvador, given that he was subject to an impending final removal order, granting the government’s motion...

