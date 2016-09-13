Pharma Insider-Trading Suspect Arrested Again

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 22, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man accused of an insider trading scheme involving pharmaceutical company stock ran out of second chances Friday morning, when he was arrested for allegedly failing to check in with pretrial services.

Schultz “Jason” Chan, formerly an official at Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akebia Therapeutics Inc., has been described by federal prosecutors as “increasingly unhinged.” He previously stoked concerns after his wife bought a plane ticket in his name to China, for allegedly trying to bill pretrial services for his time, and for telling a prosecutor the...
Case Information

Case Title

Magistrate judge case numbers: 


Case Number

1:16-cr-10268

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 13, 2016

