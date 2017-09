9th Circ. Affirms Narrowed Fishing Area For Wash. Tribe

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Friday said that the Suquamish tribe does not have the right to fish in an area on the eastern side of Washington's Puget Sound, upholding a ruling that there was no evidence presented in a key 1975 hearing that the tribe ever fished or traveled through the area.



In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, the panel found Judge George Boldt in 1975 did not intend to include the areas in question — Chuckanut Bay, Samish...

