Home Depot Data Breach Attys Score $15.3M In Fees

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The attorneys representing banks and other financial institutions in litigation over Home Depot's 2014 data breach won a $15.3 million fee award on Friday that represents only a slight reduction to their hotly contested request, as a Georgia federal judge gave his final blessing to a $27.25 million settlement.



During an Atlanta federal court hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. awarded class counsel most of the $18 million they wanted for their work representing financial institutions affected by the breach that compromised 56 million credit and...

