Class Waivers At The High Court: The FAA's Mandate

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT) -- During its new term, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether it is legal for employers to require workers to sign arbitration agreements that include class action waivers as a condition of employment. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys examine the case law and statutes at question in this closely watched debate.



Eddie Berbarie



Rob Friedman Employers across the country are once again looking to the Federal Arbitration Act and the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the benefits of bilateral arbitration[1] in the employment context. In...

To view the full article, register now.