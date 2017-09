Stalled Antitrust Division Nomination Poised To Advance

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Democratic objections to Makan Delrahim's nomination to become the U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust enforcer have been lifted, paving the way for the president's stalled pick to receive a full confirmation vote, a senior Senate aide told Law360 on Monday.



Though Delrahim's nomination to head the Antitrust Division had moved through the Senate Judiciary Committee with relatively little objection, his name had to be dropped from a group of dozens of presidential appointments cleared in a voice vote ahead of the August recess.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren,...

