Feds Need Warrant For Stingray Tracking, DC Top Court Says

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia’s highest court has ruled that law enforcement must obtain a search warrant before deploying cellphone tracking devices known as Stingrays in overturning the robbery and sexual abuse conviction of a man who argued that the warrantless use of this technology violated his Fourth Amendment rights.



In a majority ruling from a three-judge panel issued Thursday, the D.C. Court of Appeals reversed the conviction of Prince Jones after agreeing with his argument that cellphone users have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their...

