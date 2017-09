Ex-ArthroCare CEO Wants $750M Fraud Conviction Nixed

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The former ArthroCare Corp. CEO who was convicted of defrauding investors of some $750 million by inflating sales and revenue numbers at both his initial trial and a retrial in August asked a Texas federal judge to free him on Friday, claiming the government failed to prove fraud.



Michael Baker’s issue is with the “obtain property” element of wire fraud. In a motion for acquittal, he said the government needed to prove that he gained a “mirror image” of what the investors lost — a precedent...

