Ill. Gov. Vetoes Geolocation Privacy Bill Over Job Concerns

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill Friday that would have required smartphone apps to get users' consent to collect and disclose their geolocation data, citing the bill’s potential to cause job loss and increase bureaucratic red tape in the state.



By vetoing House Bill 3449, known as the Geolocation Privacy Protection Act, the Republican governor appeared to hear the concerns of business groups including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and tech industry trade association CompTIA who argued it placed an unnecessary burden on businesses. Online...

To view the full article, register now.