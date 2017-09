Ex-Hunton Atty Seeks No Jail Time For Tipping Off Friend

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A former Hunton & Williams LLP patent partner who hinted to a friend about an upcoming Pfizer deal asked a New York federal judge to sentence him to probation for his securities fraud and conspiracy conviction, citing his kindhearted acts and restating his claim that he does not recall tipping off his friend, according to court documents made public Friday.



Robert Schulman, who was convicted in March, alleged that the witnesses who testified against him in the insider trading trial were unreliable and pointed to the...

To view the full article, register now.