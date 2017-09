MBS Investors Want Rethink Of Bank Wins In BNY Mellon Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Investors suing the Bank of New York Mellon over its alleged failures as trustee for a slew of residential mortgage-backed securities trusts have urged a New York federal judge to reconsider some of the quick wins she gave the bank earlier this month.



U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni’s decision to partly grant BNY Mellon’s motion for summary judgment left behind investors’ claims related to roughly half of the disputed trusts, but the bid for reconsideration entered by investors on Thursday seeks to put claims for many...

