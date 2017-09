US Asks High Court To Hold Off On 2 AIA Cases

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. solicitor general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off on deciding whether to hear two challenges to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s authority to invalidate patents, arguing that they hinge on a case already before the high court.



Separate petitions brought by Affinity Labs of Texas LLC and Depomed Inc. alleged that the processes of the executive branch’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board fail to comport with Article III of the Constitution and the Seventh Amendment protections of property rights....

