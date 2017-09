NJ Mayor Cops To Conspiracy Over Use Of City Workers

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Paterson, New Jersey, Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres pled guilty in a state corruption case accusing him of having city employees work on private property owned by his relatives on the city’s dime, in a move that will force him out of public office in the Garden State.



New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino said he’ll recommend a five-year prison sentence for Torres on the second-degree conspiracy charge, and that the soon-to-be-ex-mayor will be jointly and severally liable for paying the city back the $10,000 it...

To view the full article, register now.