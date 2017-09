5th Circ. Won't Review Tax Credit Co.'s Deepwater Claim

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a lower court's refusal to review a claim submitted by a tax credit finance company under the Deepwater Horizon settlement, saying the case presented no misapplication or interpretation of the settlement.







In an unpublished opinion Friday, the Fifth Circuit held a lower court was correct to decline review of Louisiana Tax Credit Finance LLC’s appeal of a claims settlement order finding it ineligible for reimbursement under the court supervised settlement program, because its business of buying and reselling film tax...

