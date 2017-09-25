Genuine Parts Pays $2B For PE-Backed Auto Parts Co.

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Georgia-headquartered Genuine Parts Co. has agreed to buy private equity-backed Alliance Automotive Group, a leading European wholesale distributor of automotive parts, in a deal worth roughly $2 billion, according to a Monday statement.



Under the terms of the agreement, Genuine Parts will acquire AAG from private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group LP and AAG’s co-founders. The transaction’s $2 billion value includes the repayment of AAG’s outstanding debt upon closing.



AAG supplies automotive parts via more than 1,800 outlets across France, the U.K. and Germany, and...

To view the full article, register now.