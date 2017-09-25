Genuine Parts Pays $2B For PE-Backed Auto Parts Co.

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Georgia-headquartered Genuine Parts Co. has agreed to buy private equity-backed Alliance Automotive Group, a leading European wholesale distributor of automotive parts, in a deal worth roughly $2 billion, according to a Monday statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genuine Parts will acquire AAG from private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group LP and AAG’s co-founders. The transaction’s $2 billion value includes the repayment of AAG’s outstanding debt upon closing.

AAG supplies automotive parts via more than 1,800 outlets across France, the U.K. and Germany, and...
