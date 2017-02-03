Dr Pepper Must Face Canada Dry Ginger Ale Labeling Row
U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said the court has jurisdiction over the allegations because named plaintiffs Jackie Fitzhenry-Russell and Robin Dale are California residents and they have sufficiently alleged a false advertising claim that is not preempted by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The court referenced commercials that highlighted the ginger ale’s...
