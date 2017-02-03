Dr Pepper Must Face Canada Dry Ginger Ale Labeling Row

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Friday kept alive a proposed class action alleging that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. falsely advertised that its Canada Dry ginger ale contains actual ginger root.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said the court has jurisdiction over the allegations because named plaintiffs Jackie Fitzhenry-Russell and Robin Dale are California residents and they have sufficiently alleged a false advertising claim that is not preempted by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The court referenced commercials that highlighted the ginger ale’s...
Case Information

Case Title

Jackie Fitzhenry-Russell et al v. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. et al


Case Number

5:17-cv-00564

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Nathanael M. Cousins

Date Filed

February 3, 2017

