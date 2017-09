NYPD Sued Over Alleged Racial Bias In Detective Promotions

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Retired detectives filed a putative class action against the New York Police Department in New York federal court on Monday that accuses the agency of systematically denying promotions to the black detectives who serve in the department's most elite ranks.



Named plaintiffs Joe McCollum, Roland Stephens and Sara Coleman, widow of late detective Theodore Coleman, say that white supervisors employ a subjective promotions policy that results in unfair treatment to deserving black detectives who serve in the Intelligence Division, considered one of the most prestigious wings...

