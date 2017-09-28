V&E Gains Freshfields Int'l Arbitration Pro In Dubai

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP added a former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP senior associate who brings his extensive experience to the firm’s Dubai office as it aims to expand its international dispute resolution practice in the region.



Joseph Chedrawe joined the firm as counsel on Sept. 25. He has worked on more than 20 international arbitrations in the construction and commercial sectors, appearing before the various international arbitration institutions. At Vinson & Elkins he will focus on disputes relating to power and water facilities, government service contracts,...

To view the full article, register now.