Subway Restaurants Dispute Class Action Over Ill. Soda Tax

Law360, Springfield (September 25, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT) -- After having the case moved to Illinois federal court on Friday, the franchiser of all Subway restaurants in the U.S. asked the court to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction the suit over the alleged misapplication of the Cook County, Illinois, soda tax to unsweetened tea.



Florida-based Doctor’s Associates Inc., which owns all American Subway restaurants, took aim at the plaintiffs who filed the putative class action last month, just a few weeks after the implementation of Cook County’s new penny-per-ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. The suit...

