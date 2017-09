House Votes On FAA Reauthorization, Disaster Tax Relief Bill

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- House Democrats blocked a measure to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, provide tax relief in hurricane-stricken areas and reform the National Flood Insurance Program on Monday, over complaints they were shut out of the partisan bill.



The bill failed to garner a two-thirds majority on its 245-171 tally Monday, as Democrats voted against the effort to fast-track the measure. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other senior Democrats announced their opposition to the bill Monday for shutting Democrats out of the process.



In a letter to...

To view the full article, register now.